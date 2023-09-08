Queens communities will unite on 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to honor the lives lost

Sep. 8, 2023 By Anthony Medina

In remembrance of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Queens residents are preparing to attend multiple ceremonies across neighborhoods in Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Ridgewood.

Queens, a borough that tragically lost hundreds of residents during the 9/11 attacks, is set to host vigils this weekend and on Monday to pay tribute to the victims and commemorate the individuals who bravely gave their all during the rescue and recovery efforts.

Glendale residents are expected to gather at the 9/11 Memorial Garden, located at the Dry Harbor Playground, for a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10. The 9/11 Memorial Garden is located on Myrtle Avenue and 80th Street. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. to pay tribute to the 42 residents of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood and Woodhaven who perished in the 9/11 attacks.

Juniper Valley Park will once again be an epicenter for residents in Middle Village and the surrounding area to commemorate the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks 22-years-ago through a candlelight vigil on Monday, Sept. 11. The vigil is among one of the largest and well-attended in the city, organized by the 9-11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens. The remembrance ceremony will feature music, poems, prayers and reflection. Guests are encouraged to bring their own candle or flashlight along with a lounge chair and American flag.

The Maspeth Memorial Park, located on the corner of 69th Street and Grand Avenue, will serve as another place for the community to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11. The remembrance ceremony and wreath laying will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. Members of the Maspeth firehouse – Squad 288, Hazmat 1, – will also remember those service members who perished under the 9/11 attacks.

The Woodhaven BID will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue and Forest Parkway, in Woodhaven. The Woodhaven Residents Block Association, Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society and Queens legislators partnered with the Woodhaven BID to commemorate fallen residents and first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

Residents are encouraged to check online and at local memorial sites to attend any other ceremonies happening this weekend and on Monday.