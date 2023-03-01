International retailer Primark to open new store at Queens Center Mall

March 1, 2023 By Carlotta Mohamed

Three months after celebrating the opening of its first store in Jamaica, international retailer Primark has signed a new lease to open its second store at Queens Center in Elmhurst.

While specific opening details are not yet available, Macerich, a retail developer that invests in shopping centers, confirmed that Primark will occupy 54,562 square feet of multi-level space at Queens Center Mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd.

“Millions of shoppers around the world appreciate the dynamic selection and global style of innovative retailers such as Primark, which we are excited to bring to the dynamic, diverse customer base Queens Center attracts,” said F.K. Grunert, executive vice president, Leasing, Macerich. “We believe this popular international concept will drive significant traffic to this already heavily visited gem in the Macerich portfolio.”

This will be the seventh Primark store to open at a Macerich shopping center, one of the retailer’s largest U.S. landlords. The store will mark the company’s 17th location in the U.S. as the retailer builds on its aggressive U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores in the country, and a total of 530 stores globally, by 2026.

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 14 countries in Europe and the U.S. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women’s, men’s and kids’, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories.