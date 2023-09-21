Duo wanted for mugging two men in Rego Park: NYPD

Sept. 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released photos of a pair of suspects who allegedly mugged two men in Rego Park last week.

The suspects approached the victims in the vicinity of Austin Street and 63rd Drive at around 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 15 and demanded they hand over money, according to police. The area has a Key Food supermarket.

Then, one of the alleged assailants attacked the 27-year-old victim by punching and kicking him in the face and body. He then stole $60 cash from the victim as well as his debit card, cops said.

The second suspect swiped $20 from the 24-year-old victim and his debit card, police said.

The two perpetrators then fled the scene on foot toward the 63rd Drive–Rego Park station, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, police said. The 24-year-old was not injured.

The NYPD said it is unclear if the debit cards were used to make any purchases or withdraw cash.

Police on Wednesday, Sep. 20. released photos of the two suspects wanted for questioning. The alleged muggers are both described as males in their 20s who have medium complexions.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a yellow hoody in the photos while the other perpetrator is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Nike Air Jordan logo emblazoned across its front.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 53 robberies reported in the 112th Precinct so far this year through Sept. 17, down 18.5% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.